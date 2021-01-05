PHOTOS: Bukom Banku returns to skin bleaching, now wears eyelashes

Bukom Banku, Ghanaian boxer

Controversial boxer Braimah Isaac Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku after publicly confessing his regrets for bleaching his skin has gone back to his old habits.

The heavyweight boxer from Bukom after campaigning against skin bleaching in recent videos and pictures is now light-skinned and even wears beauty enhancer, eyelashes.



Explaining his sudden u-turn, Bukom Banku has indicated that the move was to make him trend again to revive his relevance.



“This bleaching is for joke. Just when my name is coming down small, then I do something then my name wakes up in the Ghana and people will shout fresh, fresh. When I bleaching myself, my name also wake up but my big father tell me that make I stop so I stop,” he said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



In 2017, he referred to himself as Ghana’s Micheal Jackson and even insulted people who spoke about his skin colour change.

However, Ghanaians on social media have condemned his new lifestyle.



See below recent photos of Bukom Banku spotted by GhanaWeb below:







