Papa Nii welcomes Kwabena Owusu to Hot FM with ‘insane’ grammar

Accra-based radio station, Hot 93.9 FM, on Thursday, received Ghana International and Qarabag FC’s striker, Kwabena Owusu as a guest on their Focal Sports morning show hosted by astute sports show host,Justice Opoku Agyemang aka Bigality.

As a panelist on the show, veteran actor Pattington Papa Nii Papafio better known as Papa Nii was gestured by the host, Bigality to welcome the player.



The veteran actor is the only actor in the country notable for his use of ‘big’ and complex English words. Quite ridiculously, he does not only use these words in his scripts but infuses them in his everyday conversation.



It could not be exaggerated the humour and joy he induced in the studio, while he welcomed the player with ‘his big big’ English at the commencement of the show. He must have done his thing again, and all Kwabena Owusu could do was laugh and marvel at the celebrated actor’s use of words.

One is most likely not to understand the words uttered by Papa Nii in a single sentence. The default reaction of every listener of the veteran actor is laughter; a simple sign of little or no understanding of what has just been said by him.



Watch video of how Papa Nii Welcomed Kwabena Owusu below



