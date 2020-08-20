Entertainment

‘Papa No’ is a blessing to Ghana – Counselor Lutterodt

Counselor Lutterodt

Self-styled Counselor, Geroge Lutterodt has said the controversy around 'Papa No' is a huge blessing to Ghana.

According to him, men like the unknown ‘Papa No’ makes him happy and proud as a Ghanaian.



Counselor Lutterodt explained that men who willingly give money after having sexual bouts with women like Tracey Boakye and Mzbel, make these women use it to open businesses and employ others.



This, he said, makes such women reduce the unemployment situation in the country.



He, however, described these men as poverty alleviation men, who take poor women from their poverty and make them somebody in society.

“Unfortunately for us, that man is a blessing to Ghana and I am very happy for such men. He is useful to society, poverty alleviation man, he won’t die early. He won’t die early like some of us. He is alleviating poverty," Counselor Lutterodt told Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV.



"Look at Tracey Boakye now, she has a company that she has employed young girls who are working, look at Mzbel, she has employed people who are working for her. If the money came from this man, who looks like a World Bank and is alleviating the poverty of these girls through their sexual organs, are we not safe in this country?" he quizzed.





