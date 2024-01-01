Pappy Kojo demanded GHC20,000, insulted a bouncer's mother - Uniland organizer speaks out

Rich Focus, Pappy Kojo

Organizer of the recently held Uniland Festival, Rich Focus, has spoken up on the controversies surrounding the concert after Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo was spotted in videos being thrown off stage by some bouncers.

It will be recalled that during the last leg of the show on December 30, Pappy Kojo caused a scene after he threatened, on Twitter, to stop the show.



He seized the DJ's turntable, claiming that the organizers owed him money, and announced that the show was cancelled.



He was pushed off the stage by bouncers, injuring his ankle, and then he was taken to an ambulance.



Following that, he faced criticism on social media for his behaviour.



According to Rich Focus in a live Twitter Spaces interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, the trouble began when, during negotiations with Kwaw Kese's representative, Sconti, Pappy Kojo was suggested to perform at the event even though they hadn’t budgeted for him.

Rich Focus admitted that Pappy Kojo was added to the promotional flyers for the event even though negotiations were not completed.



The confusion unfolded further when Pappy Kojo allegedly demanded a sum of 20,000 Ghana Cedis for his performance, a figure that Rich Focus deemed too steep.



“So we're talking to one of the guys. That was Sconti (Kwaw Kese’s guy). We wanted Kwaw Kese, not Pappy Kojo. So when that proposal came, we had to consider it. So, at our end, we drafted everything creatively.



“So our social media guy had posted Kwaw Kese because it was him we wanted, and we had already sent his contract and everything before this. So for the next set of posts, I think Pappy Kojo was part of it. And then we had a call from Sconti that Pappy Kojo was requesting a sum of 20,000 Ghana Cedis to which we said, "No, we can't do that,” he narrated.



In an attempt to salvage the situation, the organizers proposed a counteroffer of GHC10,000, which was met with rejection by Pappy Kojo.

The situation escalated when Pappy Kojo claimed that since his likeness had been used in promotional materials, he deserved the full GHC20,000.



“We all saw his post on Twitter that he would be going to storm there and everything. I even went to talk to Pappy. I asked him if he was ready to take the 10,000 so he could perform. If not, we can arrange for him and then we can compensate him on the social media post. He said he won't perform, but he wants his money,” he said.



Explaining the reasons behind the physical altercation between Pappy Kojo and event security, Rich Focus, said he had reached out to security personnel for their account of the events.



According to security, Pappy Kojo allegedly resorted to insults directed at the bouncer, along with derogatory remarks about the bouncer's family, which triggered the forceful removal of the artiste from the premises.



“So seeing that video after the event, I had to reach out to security to find out what happened, what happened. But according to their side of the story, they said Pappy Kojo was insulting the bouncer, insulting the mother and the family and all of that. So that was what pissed the guy off and he started dragging him out,” he said.

