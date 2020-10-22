ParkNWatch moves to Laboma Beach

ParkNWatch comes off on October, 24, 2020

Your favourite Saturday night movie hangout has just gotten bigger as it moves to the Laboma Beach at La for its latest edition.

The HypeFlix ParkNWatch event which has been a mainstay at the Ghana Club for several editions will on Saturday, October 24, move to the popular and comfortable Laboma Beach.



The serene environment of Laboma means patrons can expect the cosiest ParkNWatch experience. Laboma beach is located on Teshie-Nungua road, adjacent Labadi Beach Hotel.



HypeFlix ParkNWatch is the ultimate Saturday night hangout where you enjoy quality entertainment from a giant screen all in the comfort of your car. It is a whole new experience you must be part of.

ParkNWatch, is the ultimate and only outdoor movie screening experience in Accra. At ParkNWatch, you get to enjoy quality time while having delicious dishes like crispy yam chips and pork or chicken wings, juicy burgers, some hot night waakye and so much more all from the comfort of your car.



Call 055-758-7624 or visit https://www.hypeup.biz/ and make a booking. Limited spaces are available!



This event is powered by Hype.UP with support from Electroland Ghana Limited, Citi TV, Citi FM, 57 Open-air Cinema, Ghana Club, Waakye Yiri, TeamAlfy Web Services and Tuaneka!