Pascaline Edwards, Comedian Warris, others star in 'Asura'

Source: Teresa Macias, Contributor

Mobility Entertainment, a movie productions outfit, is out with a television series titled ASURA.

ASURA, which is filled with suspense, teaches lots of life's lessons. It tells of how a young graduate who is tired of facing life the hard way, gets into a powerful cult for ladies to escape life's struggles.



The series is written, directed and produced by Herbert Attukwei Korley (Awele) and Angela Dzigbodi Mensah.



ASURA has some seasoned cast namely Pascaline Edwards, Rosa Mensah, Herbert Attukwei Korley (Awele), Comedian Warris, and Sally Akroma.

The trailer for ASURA will be released on August 1, 2023, while the official premiere date is yet to be announced.



After the official premiere date is announced, this new series will be aired on Akwaba Magic on DSTV to serve Africans with an entertaining and educative series.