Pat Thomas credits Uncle Ebo Taylor for invaluable lessons in music

Renowned Ghanaian vocalist and songwriter, Pat Thomas, has expressed his gratitude towards Uncle Ebo Taylor, a legendary record producer and musician, for the invaluable lessons he learned from him.

Speaking on 3FM Drive, Pat Thomas fondly referred to Uncle Ebo as his boss and credited him for teaching him various aspects of music.



According to Pat Thomas, his guitar skills significantly improved under the guidance of Uncle Ebo Taylor.



He remarked, "Uncle Ebo is my boss. He taught me so many things. My guitar improvement came from him."



The esteemed musician also revealed that it was Uncle Ebo who encouraged him to explore songwriting.



Pat Thomas shared, "He encouraged me to write music, to write my own song. When we were together, he would compose the music and tell me to sing anything I wanted. Sometimes, he would even provide me with a title and ask me to write lyrics for it."

The musical collaboration between Pat Thomas and Uncle Ebo Taylor resulted in their highly acclaimed 1984 self-titled album, "Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor."



The album received widespread praise globally for its infectious melodies and spiritually infused lyrics.



Music pundits have described it as having the ‘heart and soul of Ghana,’ showcasing the deep connection to Ghanaian culture and music.



With his extensive experience in the music industry, Pat Thomas offered some advice to aspiring musicians who aim to have a lasting impact.



He emphasized the importance of respect and urged artists to show respect to everyone they encounter.

According to him, respect should be the foremost virtue in one's life, regardless of age or stature.



Additionally, Pat Thomas encouraged musicians to dedicate themselves fully to their craft and strive for excellence in their chosen field of study.



He emphasized the significance of learning and mastering one's artistry with utmost dedication.



