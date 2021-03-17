Pay gospel musicians when they minister – Jayana to churches, event organizers

Ghanaian gospel singer, Jayana

Ghanaian contemporary gospel musician, Jemima Annor Yeboah, better known by her stage name Jayana has expressed worry over how some churches and other event organizers fail to pay gospel artistes for ministering at their events.

Airing her concern, the beautiful gospel act noted that it is about time gospel artistes are valued and appreciated for blessing the Christendom with their God-given talents.



Admitting that gospel artistes use their artistic gifts to glorify God and also earn a good living, she made reference to the popular parable of the talent in the Bible as captured in Matthew 25:18 - “But the man who had received one bag went off, dug a hole in the ground and hid his master’s money.”



Many have shared their concerns on why they think Gospel musicians should not charge for their performances at churches.



But speaking on ATV’s Anopa Bosuo with host Gifty Adorye popularly known as ‘Empress Gifty’, Jayana said “God wants us to use our talents and be efficient with our time to benefit the society as a whole.”



She pleaded with corporate bodies and churches to understand the business side of ministry because that is the way they are able to fund their projects.

Jayana further explained that God is the only one who is the ultimate Creator because He created humans to reflect his glory. She indicated that it’s one of those ways as a minister of God one can reflect God’s glory through the various giftings that God bestows on humans.



“Jesus has given us all different gifts, that are all meant to reflect, or show off, different parts of his character to the world, so that he may be glorified.



“If we were all talented in the same way, the expanse of what could be expressed about God would be limited. Just as the body is not complete without all of its members, so Christ’s church is not complete without the individual giftings of each member,” Jayana explained.



The ‘Victory’ hit singer likened the gift of God to a potter making a beautiful flower vase with clay.



Jayana said clay is being trampled over making it lose its value but once the potter searches for it and turns it into a beautiful vase, it is well appreciated by passers-by when it is displayed on the flower stand.

She recently released her new single titled ‘AWURADE’. Produced by Cyclone Production, Jayana acknowledges God in the new song, looking back and analyzing the difficult moment in her life when her musical journey began.



Jayana is noted for her soul-touching ministrations making an immense impact on followers of gospel music, Jayana is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer and an entrepreneur.



The second daughter of the late Bishop Dr. Augustine Annor Yeboah, founder of Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC), is currently one of the rising names in Ghana’s gospel music industry