0
Menu
Entertainment

Pay our money first - OB Amponsah fires NAM1

Nana Appiah Mensah NAM1 CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Popular Ghanaian comedian, OB Amponsah, has reacted to an announcement by the embattled CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, on his social media pages.

In a tweet shared on Sunday, January 15, 2023, Nana Appiah Mensah suggested that one of his companies that has folded up following his issues with the government, Zylofon Media, was going to be relaunched soon.

NAM1 called on all his followers to anticipate the new Zylofone Media.

In a response to this, OB Amponsah took to his Facebook wall to lash out at NAM1 and describe him as a fraud.

He also requested that NAM1 does the needful and pay people like him their lock-up funds with Menzgold and stop making this noise of relaunching Zylofone Media.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) directed gold trading firm Menzgold Ghana Limited to shut down their investment operations in 2018 for contravening the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).

The shutdown of the company caused a lot of people to lose their monies and till date, they are in court requesting that Nana Appiah Mensah pays back their money.

Source: zionfelix.net
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Related Articles: