Peace FM’s Kwasi Aboagye has become a lazy presenter – Nana Yaw Wiredu

Entertainment pundit and blogger, Nana Yaw Wiredu has observed that the host of Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Kwasi Aboagye, has become a lazy presenter.

This comes after the veteran radio show host opined in an interview with Zylofon FM’s Sammy flex that most entertainment discussions in the country have lost their relevance.



When asked about his assessment of entertainment discussion programmes on radio and television, Mr. Aboagye told Sammy Flex that although there has been progress in the proliferation of entertainment discussion programmes on radio and television, the quality of analysis has depreciated.



“In terms of the numbers I think it is impressive but when it comes to the critique of the work, the content, looking at the discussion, the way it should go, and how we should raise the bar, I don’t think we are making any progress,” he stated.



But reacting to this on GhanaWeb TV's entertainment review show, Nana Yaw Wiredu said the Peace FM show host has no moral right whatsoever to criticize any entertainment show without first fixing his mess.



According to him, Kwasi Aboagye has in recent times presided over low-quality radio discussions and has in several instances exhibited lack of professionalism in his field of work.

“It’s easy to start something but sustaining it becomes the problem. Akwasi Aboagye has become a lazy presenter. Very lazy. I’ve seen you hold the breast, ass of female artists. You’ve even asked what their panty colours are. Your excuse is that when you ask an entertainment person any question, they will answer. Who has caused the standard to fall?,” he told Abrantepa on Bloggers Forum.



“PeaceFM’s entertainment review in recent times is bad. Have you listened to the guest when they come? There’s really no agenda. He raises headlines and asks pundits to choose. And that ends it. He cannot say when conducting a political show, he is serious but as for entertainment, he could even moderate it whiles sleeping,”



