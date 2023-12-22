People hate you to show their love – Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla also known as Stonebwoy says most people show their love through hate.
Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray Stonebwoy explained that it is not easy dealing with such persons but he has been able to navigate his way through.
“Hate is just like death, it is part of life. Hate is part of love because some people don’t know how to love you so they hate you to love you.
“Because they follow you every day and the first thing you post they are the first to see it. So if you hate me don’t even watch it. So they love you but that’s how they can express it, through hate,” Stonebwoy stated.
According to him, in dealing with such a situation “you have to rise above the normal to be able to understand and navigate through it.”
“Although it is not easy. Sometimes you fall off by coming down low but you learn some lessons there. So we have been trying to navigate it well. Hate is part of love and love is part of hate,” he reiterated.
