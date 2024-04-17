People putting pressure on us to ensure Funny Face is jailed – Family of accident victims

The family of the two kids that were hit by Funny Face’s vehicle has disclosed a ploy by some persons to ‘bring down’ the comedian.

They disclosed that they have been receiving calls from some individuals not to back down in ensuring that the comedian is jailed.



Funny Face received this information upon his visit to the Central region to spend time with the two kids who were hit by his vehicle.



Halfway through their conversation, one of the family members disclosed the pressure they had been encountering from people seeking to ensure the comedian spent a long time in prison.



“People are seeking for Funny Face’s downfall. We have been receiving calls from some persons, radio and TV stations asking us to take this up and I have been shocked at how people want to destroy him. The pressure from some people asking us to bring Funny Face down is not easy. Please share this video. I want the television stations and radio stations to know that I’m the Nana Akomea they have been speaking to," Mr. Akomea stated.



However, the family who had withstood the pressure from Funny Face’s detractors the entire period, said they do not intend to do their bidding.



“I don’t think that is needed. I believe that what he needs now is to seek the face of God in his life and become a better person,” he added.

After hearing the disclosure, Funny Face, visibly moved, struggled to find words but managed to express gratitude to the family for their support. In a gesture of appreciation, he then offered them some items and money, despite already covering the hospital bills.







Bail



Funny Face was granted bail on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after spending two weeks in police custody.



This was after his vehicle rammed into five persons on the Kasoa highway, a situation which resulted in the victims sustaining severe injuries.



The Kasoa-Akweley District Court granted Funny Face bail in the sum of GH¢120,000 with two sureties.

He is expected to reappear in court in four weeks as investigations into the accident continue.



Background



On Sunday, March 24, Funny Face’s vehicle nearly killed five persons, including an elderly woman and two kids at Kasoa, Kakraba junction in the Central Region.



In a detailed report by UTV’s Central Regional correspondent, monitored by GhanaWeb, some eyewitnesses identified that the tragic incident stemmed from drunk driving, and cruising at an abnormal speed, among others.



