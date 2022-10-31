5
People threaten to kill me because I'm a feminist - Gifty Anti

Gifty Anti Birthday Shoot 1 Gifty Anti talks about the attacks she gets for being a feminist

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace Ghanaian journalist, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has disclosed that her life is always threatened because she is a feminist.

Speaking on the Daybreak Hitz, the StandPoint host disclosed that many of the people who call to threaten her claim she is brainwashing the youth.

“Oh plenty, even yesterday, oh yesterday…[laughs]. There are the ones that will call you that they will beat you, they will kill you. They say I am poisoning the minds of young people.

“You know women, and I’m just becoming, the latest one they said …[pause]...I have betrayed women. You know,” she said on the show.

Barely a week ago, the TV host stated that men are terrified of powerful women.

She also noted that accomplished women are considered disrespectful, while disrespect cannot be associated with gender.

“Every man is afraid of a powerful woman. Everybody is afraid of a powerful woman. They keep saying they support this style, but when they see you climbing higher and higher and becoming more assertive, things change.

“People have this perception that powerful women, confident women, and successful women are rude. Listen, I always say those are characters,” she said.

