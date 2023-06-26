'Pete Edochie is not your father in-law, he did not approve the marriage' - Yul Edochie's second wife told

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie, has again shown support for May, the first wife of actor, Yul Edochie.

May and Yul have allegedly been at loggerheads after he had a son with his mistress-turned-wife, Judy Austin.



The couple has since received several backlashes after they shared videos of themselves goofing around a few weeks after he lost his first son with his first wife.



However, Rita who is married to the brother of legendary actor, Pete Edochie, has openly declared her displeasure over Yul and Judy's union.

In a new post shared online, Rita revealed that Pete Edochie is not Judy's father in-law because he has not approved her union with his son.



