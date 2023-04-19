Peter Okoye exposes imposter using his image to scam people

Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye

Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye, one-half of the music duo Psquare, has shared a video online where he caught a fraudster red-handed using his face on video calls to scam people.

The video showed the impersonator using old videos of Peter Okoye to deceive unsuspecting individuals.



In the video call, Peter spoke to one of the fraudster's victims through a man who knew Peter and informed him of the situation, revealing the tactics of the impersonator.



The fraudster used an old video recording of Peter Okoye, pretending to be the singer and even claiming he had a show to attend in Abuja, unaware that he had been busted.



Peter expressed his shock at how people keep falling for these scams, despite the increasing awareness of these fraudulent activities.



He noted that the fraudsters use old videos in front of victims and communicate with them in the victims background.



This pushed Peter to urge his fans and the public to be cautious of these fraudulent activities and stay vigilant.

Peter wrote: “I CAUGHT A FRAUDSTER PRETENDING TO BE ME. How people keep falling these Scammers amazes me! Like how? It has been 2 years I stopped anchoring and calling @zoomupyourlife winners!



"They Fraudsters insert my old videos in-front of you and start communicating with you in the background! Pls let’s be guided!”



He warned against giving out personal information or money to people claiming to be him or other celebrities.



The video serves as a reminder for everyone to be careful online and protect themselves from scammers.





