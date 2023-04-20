0
Photos of Davido with his second 'baby mama' and daughter go viral

Davido And Second Baby Mama.png A collage of Davido, Amanda and their daughter

Thu, 20 Apr 2023

Afrobeats singer, Davido, has been trending on social media following speculations that he is expecting another child with his second baby mama, Amanda.

The singer has come under heavy criticism from his fans and social media users after the news went viral.

It has been rumored that Davido's second baby mama intentionally got pregnant for the singer and has vowed to never get rid of it.

Amanda is a beautiful Togolese lady who resides and spends most of her time in Atlanta, where Davido also schooled while growing up.

She is the mother of Davido's second child, Hailey Veronika Adeleke.

Hailey was named after Davido's mother, Veronika Imade Adeleke who died on March 6, 2003.

See some beautiful photos of Davido and Amanda below:





