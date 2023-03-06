1
'Please pray for me' – Actress Olaide Oyedeji pleads as she undergoes second surgery on her butt

Popular actress Olaide Oyedeji

Mon, 6 Mar 2023

Popular actress Olaide Oyedeji has called for prayers from her fans as she undergoes butt-implant surgery.

She made the request in a video on her Instagram page while announcing she was set for the procedure.

The video showed her in the hospital while she waited for the doctors.

Oyedeji then urged Nigerians to pray for her even if they thought she was not worth it and deserved no empathy.

“Guys please pray for me I might not worth it or deserve it, and yes I’ll be in safe hands. My team are professionals. Not withstanding prayers always goes a long way See you guys back in 5 hours.” She captioned the video.

Source: www.mynigeria.com
