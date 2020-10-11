Plush white wedding of Dr Ofori Sarpong’s daughter will blow your mind

After last Thursday’s traditional wedding which got many Ghanaians mesmerized by the glitz, glamour and affluence displayed, the white wedding of Cindy Ofori Sarpong, daughter of business mogul, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice fame, was held despite the rainy day.

Cindy and Richard’s tie the knot at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at North Kaneshie in Accra.



The glam was on display as high profile personalities were present at the wedding ceremony.



The reception was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.





