Polygamy, sex, ills in the Ghanaian music industry: Tulenkey tells it all

Chief Osei Bonsu popularly known as ‘Tulenkey’ is our guest for this edition of Talkertainment.

The ‘proud f.ck boy’ hitmaker has disclosed his stand on some societal issues including marriage, polygamy, and many others.



Admitting that he is a ‘real f.ck boy’ as his song connotes, Tulenkey also revealed how his friend’s heartbreak experience gave him a completely negative perception about women.



This he explains is mainly the reason he creates the awareness for men not to trust their women in most of his songs.

Giving his opinion on the Grammy saga, the rapper is infuriated about how most Ghanaian artistes who are struggling without a record label are expected to win such an award.



This and more revelations are captured in the video below



