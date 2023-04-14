0
Popular blogger reveals an unsuccessful attempt by Tiwa Savage's driver to kidnap singer

Tiwa Savage458 Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage

Fri, 14 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has reported that there has been an unsuccessful attempt to kidnap afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage.

Kemi made this known in a statement on Thursday, April 13, while disclosing that the attempt was made in Lagos.

According to the journalist, the singer's new domestic staff, a driver gave out information to his co-conspirators who had been trailing the singer as she left home for days.

Kemi revealed the kidnap attempt was foiled with the help of vigilante-style private security, and all of those involved were handed to the Police at CID Alagbon in Ikoyi.

She said: "#BREAKING EXCLUSIVE 11:48pm

"Earlier today Thursday, April 13th 2023, an attempt was made to KIDNAP Tiwa Savage in Lagos. A new domestic staff specifically a driver was passing information to his co-conspirators who have been trailing her as she left home for days. The guys have all been arrested with the help of vigilante-style private security and they were handed to police at CID Alagbon in Ikoyi."

"Celebrities be very careful and wary of your domestic staff at all times. Nigeria is very very dangerous these days. Don’t post your children online or your home etc. Just post your WORK. Tiwa is OK and in seclusion. I haven’t spoken with her and police will brief the media soon."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KEMI TALKS MEDIA (@kemitalks)

Source: mynigeria.com
