0
Menu
Entertainment

Popular female personalities who make ‘motherhood-goals’ attractive

Yummy Mothers 6 Ghanaian female personalities and their children

Thu, 15 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

They say, if you’ve got it, flaunt it!

Yes, motherhood is a beautiful thing, and in Ghana, several personalities have tried to keep their families especially their children away from the public’s eye.

Notwithstanding there are a few who continue to bless their social media followers with photos of their children from time to time.

Their fans, in turn, shower them with love through their pleasant comments under such posts.

Here is a list of celebrated Ghanaian women who have caused the ovaries of young ladies to tickle with photos and videos of their children.

Dentaa Amoateng

View this post on Instagram

Hope you enjoyed tonight’s show! " Cassava as an Industrial Crop for national transformation " - The Opportunities, The Myths and The Status Quo.

A post shared by Dentaa Amoateng MBE (@dentaa_show) on



Claudia Lumor

View this post on Instagram

#myhappyplace #sundaybrunch

A post shared by Claudia_Lumor (@claudialumor) on



Bianca Buckman

View this post on Instagram

Lace: @ntomapa Designer: @aprilrust MUA: @maquillage_by_abyna Hair: @hairhubgh @redgingerforhair Baby outfit: @laredoute @gapkids Thank you Auntie @j_o_j_0 ???? ????: @rimlescreatives On a day like this I promise you that I will inspire you to be a powerful, confident and strong girl my dear daughter Skylar-Avagrace. No days off when Jehovah blesses you with parenthood. You step up even when life is coming at you from different angles. I’m honoured to be your earthly tour guide, whilst Jehovah does the rest. I will empower you as you empower me. What a beautiful balance ???? I take such great pride in being able to celebrate this amazing day with you as your mother, friend and millions of other beautiful girls for the first time ???? On a day like this I UNAPOLOGETICALLY CELEBRATE YOU ???????????? Happy International Day Of The Girl Child @unwomen @undp @glblctzn @goalmindsonline WELCOME TO THE NEW CHAPTER ???? #BiancaBuckman #EyesOnThePrize #WorkPlayPray #Television #Radio #Magazine #Film #Empowerment #Woman #Diaspora #LifeAndLivingIt #GoalMinds #Media #Broadcasting #MC #Happiness #Blessings #Focus #Determined #Gratitude #GlobalVoice #AfricanVoice #OpenSky #ProudParent #AfricanWoman #Music #SameJehovahGod #ConnectingtheDots

A post shared by Bianca Buckman ???? (@biancaabuckman) on

Nana Ama McBrown Mensah

View this post on Instagram

Plz?zzzzzzzz ???? #video @msflava_ ? #outft @reign_sportswear ThankYou @danielagyei1 #Brimm

A post shared by Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown) on



Stacy Amoateng

View this post on Instagram

True Essence. Thank you for blessing my life by choosing me @calistamusicgh @effybeyonce @jojoamoateng . Happy Mother's day.

A post shared by Stacy Amoateng (@stacyamoatenggh) on



Obofowaa Ciara

View this post on Instagram

They are my happiness and my life

A post shared by Rev Mrs Ciara Antwi (@bofowaa) on



Afia Schwarzenegger

View this post on Instagram

Today I pray for everyone seeking the fruit of the womb... May God remember you. Have a lovely day. #queenofcomedygh???? #onyamehighlyinvolved #onyamekala #Schwarfm #SchwarTv #thegeilings Meet my children Ian @heerdegen_ Irvin @irvin_jnr ,Penalistic_pena @penalistic_pena #Tbt...let's throw back to Sunday @maswoyeje birthday party look

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on



Tracey Boakye

View this post on Instagram

Avoiding certain people to protect your emotional health is not weakness,it's WISDOM!!! Mum and Son affair. @kwaku_danso_yahaya @tracey_boakye

A post shared by Tracy-Boakyeba Akua (@tracyboakyeba) on

Vivian Jill

View this post on Instagram

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.