Precious Pee releases new album titled 'His Word'

Source: GNA

Gospel Minstrel Kyerewaa Paulina, popularly known as Precious Pee, commences the year with yet another groundbreaking album titled "His Word."

The lead track on the album is "His Word," while other tracks include "Ye Bribi" (do something), "Y3 Me Aho)den (be my strength), "Thanksgiving" (Aseda), "You Reign," and "His Word" (a worship medley).



His word (Nasem) is a prophetic song received by Precious Pee for all to strengthen their faith in the word of God. This song is inspired by the holy spirit from the bible text Numbers 23:19. This text also determined the date for the release of this song.



Precious Pee expounds on the power of the word of God to all believers and unbelievers in this song. This is to remind and encourage believers to put trust in the word of God, for it carries the power to conquer all situations.



The project, according to Precious Pee, is a glorious and holy spirit-filled project.

"All the songs on the album have meaningful attributions consisting of delightful rhythmic patterns and heedfully sculpted sounds that breathe grace into believers. The songs communicate in a way you will genuinely grasp and ascertain," Minister Precious Pee said.



The singer and composer was optimistic that everyone would have a candid, authentic, and pensive engagement with the album.



Check out the full album below:



