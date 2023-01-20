0
Menu
Entertainment

Precious Pee releases new album titled 'His Word'

Precious Pee, Precious Pee

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

Gospel Minstrel Kyerewaa Paulina, popularly known as Precious Pee, commences the year with yet another groundbreaking album titled "His Word."

The lead track on the album is "His Word," while other tracks include "Ye Bribi" (do something), "Y3 Me Aho)den (be my strength), "Thanksgiving" (Aseda), "You Reign," and "His Word" (a worship medley).

His word (Nasem) is a prophetic song received by Precious Pee for all to strengthen their faith in the word of God. This song is inspired by the holy spirit from the bible text Numbers 23:19. This text also determined the date for the release of this song. 

Precious Pee expounds on the power of the word of God to all believers and unbelievers in this song. This is to remind and encourage believers to put trust in the word of God, for it carries the power to conquer all situations.

The project, according to Precious Pee, is a glorious and holy spirit-filled project.

"All the songs on the album have meaningful attributions consisting of delightful rhythmic patterns and heedfully sculpted sounds that breathe grace into believers. The songs communicate in a way you will genuinely grasp and ascertain," Minister Precious Pee said. 

The singer and composer was optimistic that everyone would have a candid, authentic, and pensive engagement with the album.

Check out the full album below:

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker