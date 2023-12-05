Prince Bright, Kofi Jamar, others to perform at Ghana to the Moon Festival

Prince Bright

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Legendary hiplife musician Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame and a number of Ghana’s show stoppers are billed for the maiden edition of Ghana to the Moon Festival.

The event slated for December 16, 2023 at Bayview Village also features Kofi Jamar, J Derobie, Veana Negasi, Aligata, Offei Music, Violin Boyfriend and Afro Electra.



It is set to ignite the global music scene with its unique blend of talent discovery and international promotion.



The Ghana to the Moon festival starts with a pool party, festival, and a concert. This initiative aims to not only uncover hidden gems but also propel established artists to new heights, showcasing the rich tapestry of Ghanaian music to the world.

Ghana to the Moon welcomes Ghanaian artists of all genres and backgrounds, providing a stage where creativity and passion can shine.



With a mission to foster international connections, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and celebrate Ghana's rich musical heritage, this platform is poised to make a significant impact on the global music scene.