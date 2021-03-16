Prince Bright discloses his secret to a successful comeback in music industry

Musician Prince Bright

Prince Bright of Buk Bak has revealed at least three factors that have accounted for his successful comeback after a seemingly long break from the music industry.

Prince Bright was a member of HipLife music group Buk Bak that came onto the Ghanaian music scene in 1998 after they released the Komi Ke Kena album which had the nationwide chart-topping single, ‘Komi Ke Kena’.



The group was initially made up of three artists, Bright, Ronnie Coaches, and Papa Shoetan, only to morph into 2 after Shoetan left for a journey abroad.



The remaining two remained strong and together and continued to release amazing hits after hits. In 2006, Ronnie and Bright pursued separate projects. After going their separate ways for years, the duo finally come back together as a group.



However, Prince Bright avoided the spotlight after the demise of his partner, Ronnie Coaches, understandably dealing with the challenge of losing a long-time partner.



In recent times however, Prince Bright has staged a successful comeback, recording some of the greatest hits making waves in the country.



Speaking on why he has been successful with his comeback, he told Kokonsa Kester on the ‘Weekend Rush’ show: “I will pick this from the scripture Zechariah 4:6, ‘Not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit,’ says the LORD Almighty’. One thing I have always believed is God always makes it happen for me. God always creates a path for me to tread on so I always give credit to God for making a way for me.

It is true that a lot of us come back and we face a lot of trouble because we don’t usually base in Ghana and we are not familiar with what is really going on back home till we get home. But I also say I have got a lot of support from my brothers in the industry. Radio stations, TV stations, DJs and everybody in the media have shown me a lot of love throughout my years so it has been all love and connection that we have among ourselves and that’s created the magic that we put out all the time”.



Prince Bright expressed his gratitude to all record labels that have shown him support in his musical journey.



“To all the record labels that put me out especially my record label the ‘Best of All World’ put me on and I am really grateful”, he added.



Throughout the month of March, as Ghana celebrates 64 years of independence, the capital’s most exciting weekend entertainment show, Weekend Rush, will be focused on driving our local content; music, food, products and everything Ghanaian on the show.



The show has so far had guests including Reggie Rockstone, Prince Bright (Buk bak), Skillions (Jayso, Kevin beats & Shaker) as well as entertainment pundits Koka and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo.