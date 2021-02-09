Producer shares experience about the Netflix movie which featured Shatta Wale's songs

Priscilla Anany is a Ghanaian movie producer

A Ghanaian producer of ‘Black Beach‘ has shared a ‘bittersweet’ experience about the film which is currently streaming on Netflix.

In various posts online, Priscilla Anany stated that the Spanish producers of the movie “exploited” the Ghanaian crew.



Anany and her i60 Productions team facilitated the filming of the movie in Ghana.



They worked with the Ministry of Information, National Security, the Ministry of Defence, the Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS), the Museum and Monument Board, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, the Ghana Police, and the Army Services at Burma camp to acquire permits, clearance, military vehicles and gear for the filming of the movie.



“This production was a learning experience for me and I put in my 200%. Unfortunately, the Spanish producers were not the best to work with and they did not treat us well and fairly. They exploited and took advantage and got away with it…,” reads a post by Anany about her ‘bittersweet’ experience.



“But good lesson learned. Either way, I’m proud of the movie and the director and thankful to everyone on my team who worked on it.”

The movie tells the story of a lawyer with a promising future who is forced to deep dive into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper.



The movie was shot in Ghana, Spain, and Belgium, and was directed by Esteban Crespo.



‘Ayoo,’ and ‘My Level’ by Shatta Wale play during scenes in Spanish movie ‘Black Beach,‘ released in 2020.



