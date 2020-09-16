Entertainment

Prof. Kofi Abraham calls for help to monetise his music

Veteran gospel musician, Prof Kofi Abraham

Veteran Gospel Musician, Professor Kofi Abraham, is pleading with the general public to help him through the right processes so that he can monetize his music on YouTube.

Speaking on the religious programme ‘Nsem Pii’ which airs on Happy98.9FM, he stated that since he started doing music, he has recorded about 35 albums, all of which he sees on YouTube under various people’s channels, however, he personally does not know much about YouTube or how to go about things.



“Every time I go for interviews, I plead with the public to help me but I haven’t gotten anyone to help me get all of my songs that are on YouTube and the people who uploaded them are making money out of it. In Ghana, some laws don’t work so someone can just take another person’s work and monetize it on YouTube to feed his family while I starve”, he said.



Prof. Kofi confessed that he does not even know where some of his songs are or even how to get them back. He shared that one of his nephews told him sometime back that he has seen his music on a streaming platform and there is an amount of money to be paid before being able to play the song and thinking the money goes to him, he has bought all the songs.

“I told him that no part of that money comes to me. Just like the ones on YouTube and other sites. This is not fair and it breaks my heart anytime I talk about it”, he lamented.



The gospel musician pleaded with the public to help him reap the fruit of his labour.

