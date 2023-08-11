Prophet Kofi Oduro is my junior when it comes to pastoral work – Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha has revealed how old he is when it comes to doing the work of God.

In a new interview with ZionFelix, the controversial prophet claimed he has been serving his maker as a pastor/prophet for about 33 years now.



He made this statement when talking about his issue with Prophet Kofi Oduro.



Some months ago, Kumchacha went hard on the Alabaster International Ministry leader over a comment he made after Daughters of Glorious Jesus divulged listening to secular music.



Prophet Oduro argued that it’s not right for Christians to listen to secular music.



“The other time, I was watching a program on TV and I became sad. I could hear people who are gospel ministers talking about their preference for all kinds of secular songs. I saw that and I screamed,” he said.

“These people are bad examples to the Christians. This kind of Christianity will make the gospel lost in the next ten years. In only ten years, there will be no gospel. How will you feel if you came to meet me smoking wee on my pulpit? The Bible gives us the free will but not all things are permissible to humankind.



“I don’t listen to Bob Marley; I don’t listen to Alpha Blonde. When it comes to the Word, your opinions do not matter. The word of God is paramount. When you burn in hellfire, you’d realize your opinions do not matter. When COVID struck and pastors were asked not to operate, we obeyed and stayed indoors, so how much more God,” the vocal preacher added.



On the back of his statement, Kumchacha was reported to have blasted him.



He touched on how he sees Prophet Oduro in his latest interview with ZionFelix.



The leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry asserted that Kofi Oduro is his junior when it comes to pastoral work, but he [Oduro] is the eldest in age.

However, Prophet Kumchacha further said he respects Prophet Oduro.



Watch the full interview below:



