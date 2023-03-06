'Provide evidence of Tonto Dikeh, Hushpuppi in a hotel or face the court' - Uche Maduagwu dares Kemi Olunloyo

Kemi Olunloyo, Tonto Dikeh, and Hushpuppi

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has challenged Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo to come out with evidence of actress Tonto Dikeh and fraudster Ramon Olorunwa Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi in a hotel together.

Recall that Kemi had accused Tonto Dikeh of once dating Hushpuppi, getting pregnant for her lovers without knowing the father, aborting pregnancy, taking hard drugs, and also refusing ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill access to their son despite court instructions.



This infuriated Uche Maduagwu, who sent Kemi a notice of caution daring her to back up any charges she makes against Tonto with evidence or face legal action.



Uche claims to have persuaded Tonto Dikeh not to involve the police in the situation.



In a post on his Instagram page, Uche claimed that Kemi had been accusing individuals of a variety of offenses, like making fun of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and now she's doing same to Tonto.

He added that this won't work because Tonto won't take things lying down so Kemi should bring evidence.



He wrote: "I cannot count the number of Times I've begged Mama King on PHONE for your matter, that she should not involve Police or ILE EJO, because we all know where all your KATI KATI led you to on top Rivers Pastor matter, but now, it is clear, at 58, you no WAN grow up spiritually, so if you no fit provide Evidence over this your Latest allegation of tontolet dating or coming out of IKOYI Hotel with Hushpuppi, you go provide am for ILE EJO. You mocked Peter OBI for Crying on TV, OBIDIENTS no talk, now you cook up this LIE?"



See his post below:

