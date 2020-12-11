Put Ghana first and let’s help Akufo-Addo work for Ghana - Samini

Dancehall musician Samini

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Samini has congratulated Ghanaians, President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and NDC flagbearer former President John Dramani Mahama for the peaceful way they conducted themselves during the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections and has asked Ghanaians to help the president work for Ghana.

Samini in a video shared on social media said Ghana was the winner in the elections and congratulated Ghanaians for putting the country above partisan politics.



"Big congratulations to the whole of Ghana for putting Ghana first, congratulations to everybody that went out to vote ... thank you for making this a peaceful and transparent election. Thank you for not making violent," he said in the video he shared on social media.



Samini also extended the congratulatory message to Nana Addo and John Dramani Mahama saying “Big up yourself President-Elect, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," speaking Twi, he added that "Kpoyaka, you've done it all



Big up yourself His Excellency ex-President Mr Mahama for also making it peaceful and making it calm. Big yourself, the opposition party, big up yourself NPP, big up NDC, this peace wouldn't have been possible without all of you working together," he added.



Whiles congratulating them for the good work done, Samini took the opportunity to encourage Ghanaians to help the president-elect to carry out his mandate for the next four years successfully.



He said Ghanaians should put the country first and support the president to fulfil all the good plans he has for the country.

He said, " so all for Ghana, let's all come together and help Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continue his next 4 years and let's put Ghana first, let's help him achieve the dreams and aspirations and all the big plans that he has for the Nation".



Samini is one of the celebrities who openly endorsed the president-elect during the campaign season much to the surprise of many Ghanaians. His endorsement raised a lot of conversations on social media, with many calling him out for taking money from the NPP to campaign for them when NDC rejected his offer to pay him to endorse them.





Mrs Jean Mensa in announcing the results stated that the total number of votes cast, 13,434,574, which represented a 79 per cent voter turnout, was without the votes of Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region.



She explained that the difference of 515,524 between the votes for Mr Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mr Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) however cannot be overturned by results from Techiman South, which has a total of 128,018 registered voters for which she and the commission decided to declare Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the elections.



However, the NDC later in the night, held a Press Conference to reject the results. According to Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the declaration by the EC is flawed and one that would not be accepted by the NDC.



Addressing the press, he said, "We roundly reject and outrightly reject the declaration of the sitting President as the winner of the 2020 elections."



"As a party, we have had extensive consultations and detailed analysis of the outcome of the elections as announced by Jean Mensa, the EC chair…We have come to only one irresistible conclusion that it is a flawed discredited election and therefore we reject the presidential result without any reservation," he added.