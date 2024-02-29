Quit the relationship if your partner's jealousy is unjustified - Bishop Agyinasare

The founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charlse Agyinasare

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, founder of Perez Chapel International, advises people to end relationships if their partners exhibit unjustified jealousy over conversations with others.

He emphasized that if an individual consistently witnesses unwarranted jealousy in a relationship, particularly when one has issues with the other interacting with the opposite sex, that person should consider ending the relationship.



In justifying his claims, he stated that there have been instances where people have taken the lives of others due to jealousy in a relationship, which, according to him, informed his advice.



"Do not stay in a relationship when you find out that there is continuous, unjustified jealousy. When the guy sees you talking to another guy, he immediately has a problem. When the lady sees you talking to another lady, she has a problem. If you notice unjustified jealousy, quit the relationship. People have killed others because of jealousy. Things have happened because of jealousy.



"If you are always playing those expensive jokes and your spouse cannot trust you, whether you are male or female, don't give them room not to trust you. Don't stay in a relationship when you find out that there is continuous, unjustified jealousy,” he advised in a video shared on his Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb.

