Radio presenter Dr Pounds ties the knot

• Dr Pounds got married in Takoradi on May 22, 2021

• The customary marriage was graced by key personalities in the entertainment industry



• Dr Pounds who is a DJ and radio presenter is the host of Hitz Gallery



Radio presenter and disc jockey, Maximus Mensah, popularly known in Showbiz as Dr Pounds on Saturday, May 22, 2021, tied the knot with his girlfriend in a customary ceremony in Takoradi.



The ceremony saw in attendances a host of industry players who turned up in their numbers to support their friend.



Rapper, Kofi Kinaata, actor, Prince David Osei, Kalybos were among Dr Pounds Groomsmen.

The host of Hitz Gallery has received congratulatory messages from his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.



Captain Planet of 4X4 who was a guest at the ceremony, posted an image of the couple with the captions: "Mr. & Mrs Maximus @drpoundsofficial God Bless Your Union #WishThemWell."



Akumaa Mama Zimbi also wrote: "Congratulations my dear son."



