Radio still has a wider reach than social media - Patience Nyarko

Gospel musician Patience Nyarko

Talented Ghanaian gospel musician, Patience Nyarko has admitted that radio has a much bigger influence in promoting music in the country as compared to other media forms.

On her accord, although social media plays a role in music promotion, radio is more accessible and readily available to the masses.



Explaining her stance, the musician noted Ghana is now growing technologically with rural dwellers and even some urban settlers still not used to social media.



Speaking in a special edition of Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra show with Doctar Cann to celebrate World Radio Day, Patience said, “Radio reaches more people than social media. In Ghana, when you play music on radio, a lot more people hear it. It reaches more people, especially those in rural areas”.



To her, social media though having its upside is currently for the young and savy in urban communities. “And these are the people who download and listen to our songs”.



Sharing her reaction to the first time her song was played on radio, the artiste disclosed, “I was very happy and the feeling was good. I was in a trotro when I heard my song being played”.

Patience who could not believe her ears alighted from the commercial vehicle and waited for the song to end before continuing her journey.



“The song was played back to back and I enjoyed it”, she added.



