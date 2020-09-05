Entertainment

Ras Kuuku may come to know Jesus sooner than expected

Ghanaians may soon witness a remake of the encounter Paul had with Christ on his way to Damascus as urban gospel musician MOG Music hints of a collaboration with ‘Puom’ hitmaker Ras Kuuku who says he doesn’t know Jesus Christ.

It can be recalled that Ras Kuuku in an interview with Nana Quasi Wusu aka PM on Y 97.9 FM’s (Takoradi) ‘Ryse N Shyne’ said he doesn’t know Jesus Christ.



Incidentally, reigning best male vocalist of the year at the just ended VGMA, Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom known by the stage name MOG Music, revealed in an interview on ‘Ryse N Shyne’ with PM that he has an upcoming song with Ras Kuuku.



Nana Quasi Wusu who interviewed Ras Kuuku asked MOG Music what he feels about Ras Kuuku saying he didn’t know Jesus. The ‘Be lifted’ hitmaker responded that "Black Rasta has on several occasions spoken on-air against Jesus Christ, but when he had an encounter with Christ he has become a mouthpiece for Christ. There is always a process. Ras Kuuku’s encounter with me may lead him to Christ."



MOG Music which is an acronym for ‘Man of God’ is also of the view that there is nothing wrong with a gospel artiste congratulating a ‘secular’ artist. Reacting to Sonnie Badu congratulating Kwame Eugene after his artiste of the year win, MOG Music said: "I don’t see anything wrong with a gospel artiste congratulating a secular musician."



MOG Music also expressed interest in collaborating with his namesake MOG Beat.

"At the beginning, industry people and fans were confused because of the similarities in our names but his ‘surname’ is Beat and mine is Music. Gradually, people now know the difference. And I will really like a collaboration with him," he stated.



He also narrated how his desire to do music started.



"I grew up in Tema, in the Methodist church. I developed an interest in gospel music from hearing the church choir rehearse. I started with drums, keyboard, trumpet, bass guitar and lead guitar. One day when the praise and worship leader didn’t come to church, I stood in and led praise and worship. I was also mentored by Rev. Nii Okai and Cwesi Oteng," he stated.





