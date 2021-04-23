Rashid Metal drops new music titled 'Special'

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artist, Rashid Metal is set to release yet another mind-blowing single dubbed ‘Special’.

Popular with street anthems in Ghana, Rashid takes us through the realms of love with this new release.



‘Special’ tells the story of a beautiful, young lady and the advances made by a gentleman who is poised on wooing her.



The rhythm and harmony from a dancehall genre add to the overall timbre of this fine song.

Watch ‘Special’ by Rashid Metal on YouTube:



