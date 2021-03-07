Rayvon & Sugar Bear’s 'I See You' continues to climb the charts

Barbados-born Brooklyn-raised Rayvon has garnered his success and more while affectionately being dubbed the “Ambassador of Hip-Hop Reggae,” has teamed up with International dancehall reggae performer and Jamaican native Sugar Bear on their number 1 hit song "I See You".

I See You is getting major buzz in the mainstream market place the video is currently being played on BET SOUL, Yo MTV, Tempo Networks in the Caribbean, and Africa.



Which are all currently under Rayvon's Label Get That Cheddar (GTC Entertainment)/ Tuff Gong International The track is also receiving solid airplay across several radio outlets across the country and a number of international platforms as well.



The smash single “I See You” by internationally acclaimed reggae artist Rayvon & Sugar Bear continues its ascent and journey through the U.S. iTunes Reggae Charts.



This video captures the artists' vibrant portrayal of kings knowing how to treat their queens right.

The pair serenade the camera accompanied by the backdrop of energetic dancers and the breathtaking visuals of the downtown Manhattan waterfront. Definitely a universal song with a groovy feel.



Rayvon continues now with the distributions with his singles Trouble Again, K Queens" Jam Down Top Ranking", Now That We Found Love which is all currently under Rayvon's Label Get That Cheddar (GTC Entertainment).





