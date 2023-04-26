0
Reactions as Yul Edochie and his brother unfollow each other on social media

Yul And Lince.png Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his brother, Lince Edochie

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Checks reveal that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his brother, Linc Edochie, have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

One can recall that Linc distanced himself from Yul's marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin in 2022.

While Yul was under attack on social media for bringing in a second wife, Linc joined critics to condemn the act and disassociated himself from his brother's woes.

Following the recent news of Yul's son's death, the trolls on the actor have intensified with many blaming him for bringing in 'bad luck' to his family.

Yul has since deleted all his pictures and unfollowed a couple of people including his brother, Lince.

The brothers are no longer friends on Instagram, according to a quick search on their lists of followers.

Social media users have since been baffled by the development which has come as a shock to them.

Watch the comments below:

Gu_blessed: “Them go still follow back.”

Ebele_matthias: “I talk am cos the brother is so pained. Trust me kai that Yul no get sense.”

Blessing Okeke: “So Yul wey still dey mourn get strength to dey unfollow people, even his elder brother, may God give him peace.”

Janeekene: “Judy really caused more harm than good in this family.”

Angeltouch: “Na Yul go unfollow first.”

Maple_beaut: “Oh chim oh.”

Amqueen_bee: “Whatever it is, God will settle them. Siblings quarrel no dey reach bone. Dem go dey alright las las.”

Beckychummy: “Na Judy Austin dey cause all this for Pete Edochie family. Linc always support May. He does not like what is happening in their family. It’s well. May God continue to be with May, amen.”

Source: mynigeria.com
