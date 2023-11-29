Receipts Guy’s billboard stunt: Kwadwo Sheldon fights NDC’s Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Kwadwo Sheldon and Felix Ofosu Kwakye

Popular YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, has accused Twitter influencer, Receipt Guy, of being biased after the latter publicized old tweets incriminating some key members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

A tweep with the handle Receipts Guy has since been linked with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after his ‘name and shame’ agenda saw majority of disparaging tweets from NPP stalwarts published on billboards and a few others from the NDC.



This development stirred the interest of popular YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, who called him out and reminded him of failing to publish some failed promises of the NDC as well.



Sheldon, while buttressing his point, dug out some old tweets from NDC Stalwart, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, hinting at his government’s plans to establish a bridge larger than the ‘Adomi’, sometime in 2016.



Felix, a former deputy information minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration, had shared the post on Twitter a month before power was handed over to the Akufo-Addo administration.



“Work will soon start on a new and bigger bridge over the Volta River. The Volivo Bridge will be 200 m longer than Adomi. Check out the design,” the post read.



Kwadwo Sheldon recouped that particular tweet, lambasting the politician over his failed promises while prompting the Receipts Guy to publicize that as well.

“Make Receipt Guy put this on the billboard too, or eno dey make sense give the narrative he spearhead?” Sheldon wrote.



This situation, however, prompted an angry response from Ofosu Kwakye on Twitter.



In his defense, he asserted that it was through no fault of the NDC that the project wasn’t established, adding that the NPP was supposed to execute it after parliament approved funds for it, prior to the transition period.



“Comical ignorance. It is your Akufo-Addo and Bawumia who have refused to execute that project after Parliament approved funds for it in November 2016. Philistinism on stilts!” the former government appointee fumed.



Sheldon, later, discarded his tweet.



Read the posts below:





This will make a good story for Yawa Of The Day https://t.co/q9pjmTuYB9 pic.twitter.com/9SY221lGHZ — Receipts Guy (@receiptsguy) November 29, 2023

Comical ignorance.



It is your Akufo-Addo and Bawumia who have refused to execute that project after Parliament approved funds for it in November 2016.



Philistinism on stilts! https://t.co/EK3HRHkhdT — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) November 29, 2023

