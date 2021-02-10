Reggie releases video for 'Geng Geng' featuring City Boy, JayBahd, O’Kenneth, Sean Lifer

Ghanaian rapper Reggie has released the video for his single ‘Geng Geng’ featuring fellow label mates City Boy, JayBahd, O’kenneth and Sean Lifer.

Ever since going mainstream in 2020, the Asakaa boys have been consistently giving fans content leading to the strong growth of the movement in Ghana.



Geng Geng is a song that praises women and internet-related money making schemes as they ask what they will do if women and the internet were not in existence.



Produced by DJ Fortune DJ, Geng Geng slaps hard and the Yaw Phanta directed visual takes the mood a notch higher.

Listen to Geng Geng by Reggie featuring City Boy, JayBahd, Okenneth & Sean Lifer.



