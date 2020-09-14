Entertainment

Religion no more serves the purpose for which it was created - KSM makes bold statement

King of Primetime and Ghana comedy, Kwaku Sintim Misa

King of Primetime and Ghana comedy, Kwaku Sintim Misa, popularly known as KSM, has made some bold statements about religion and spirituality.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nkonkonsa, KSM indicated that he ascribed to spirituality than to religion since the latter appears to have gained some organizational structure.



"I choose to call myself spiritual and not religious because for me, religion has become an organized thing...It doesn't serve the purpose of humanity for which God tried to inculcate," KSM noted.



In explaining further, he indicated that a spiritual person ascribed to goodness, not for the benefit of gaining something in return but just to do what is right.



"You don't give so that you can get, to me, that is religion," KSM added.



KSM added that though he used to be a frequent churchgoer, he has toned down on it based on the fact that he believes churches have now become synonymous with organized religion.

Citing an example to back his claims, KSM stated that the act of giving had become so institutionalized in many churches with the notion that one can only receive from God when he or she gives.



Some of this giving he claimed were in the form of offerings and tithes. He, however, indicated that one should only give because it is "the right thing to do" and not based on false hope of getting blessings from God.



He cited an instance from long ago about when a woman came to him to ask for a loan because apparently, her name had been written in the church that she owed tithe.



KSM, after recounting the incident, indicated that God could not be owed by man because he is the creator of the universe, therefore, needed nothing from mankind.



Kwaku Sintim Misa spoke on many other issues in the interview and gave out a lot of rich information on his life, career and aspirations.

Forward to the 17th minute onward to listen to his views of religion and its institutionalism.



Watch full interview below:





