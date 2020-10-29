Reminding Selly Galley she is barren and needs to give birth is not an insult – Counselor Lutterodt explains

TV presenter, Selly Galley, Counselor Lutterodt and Ohenewaa

Self-appointed marriage counsellor, Counsellor Lutterodt, has backed the infamous comment made by netizen Henewaa, reminding Selly Galley that she is barren and needs to give birth.

Some few weeks ago, social media went gaga when Selly Galley painfully shared a comment made by a lady called Henewaa who described her as ugly and barren.



With so much passion, Selly Galley shared the comment on her Instagram timeline and invoked irreversible curses on Henewaa for disgracing her.



Well, it is a known fact that Selly Galley has been married to Praye Tietia of Praye fame for some years now. However, the marriage has not produced a child yet although the couple is hopeful of seeing a sign of childbirth soon.



On the back of that, Counsellor Lutterodt, who is known widely for making highly controversial comments on issues of concern said the lady did nothing wrong by reminding Selly Galley of her situation.



In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Counsellor Lutterodt, in stating his view on the issue, said it is not an insult that she was reminded of her situation.

According to him, Selly Galley should see the comment by Henewaa as a wake-up call for her to produce a child since that is what marriage is primarily meant for.



“It is never an insult because when you are married you are expected to have children.”



“If someone says you are barren and you have a clinical issue that you can’t have a child, accept it and tell the follower you have a challenge,” he said.



Watch the video below:





View this post on Instagram Counselor Lutterodt Shares His 2 Cent On Selly Galley Cursing A Fan Who Called Her Barren [Watch] Video Credit: Accra FM #FameBugs #Ghana #Actress #SellyGalley #NanaRomeo #CounselorLutterodt #GhanaNews #PrayeTietia #Ghanaian #Celebrities #Gossip #Enews #FameBugs A post shared by FameBugs (@famebugs) on Oct 28, 2020 at 9:33am PDT