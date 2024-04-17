'Remorseful' Funny Face kneels before his mother and an accident victim

Funny Face, in the quest to restructure his life, has taken a step to make amends with people in his life that matter.

After he was granted bail and a second chance at life, the comedian has taken a step to visit the people who were most affected by his accident ordeal.



As the prodigal son, he first visited his mother, knelt before her, and pleaded for forgiveness.



This development was captured by Kofi TV, who embarked on all the trips with the comedian.



A remorseful Funny Face said to his mother: “I know I have caused you a lot of pain. I know you have been devastated by the news and the incident that happened lately. Please forgive me. You said a certain prayer for me before I became Funny Face. I want you to say that same prayer for me again.”

His mother, who became teary, hugged and comforted him.



The comic actor, together with his mother and some family members then moved on to the accident victims.



He visited the elderly woman who was knocked down together with two kids on the day of the incident.



The said woman, who is still on admission at the hospital, received Funny Face and his entourage.

He knelt before her and pleaded for forgiveness while explaining his side of the story.



Prior to Funny Face's visit, it's worth noting that he had covered all her hospital expenses, along with those of other victims, during his time in prison.







Bail

Funny Face was granted bail on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after spending two weeks in police custody.



This was after his vehicle rammed into five persons on the Kasoa highway, a situation which resulted in the victims sustaining severe injuries.



The Kasoa-Akweley District Court granted Funny Face bail in the sum of GH¢120,000 with two sureties.



He is expected to reappear in court in four weeks as investigations into the accident continue.

Background



On Sunday, March 24, Funny Face’s vehicle nearly killed five persons, including an elderly woman and two kids at Kasoa, Kakraba junction in the Central Region.



In a detailed report by UTV’s Central Regional correspondent, monitored by GhanaWeb, some eyewitnesses identified that the tragic incident stemmed from drunk driving, and cruising at an abnormal speed, among others.



