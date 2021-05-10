Renowned vocalist Nana Ama drop visuals for 'Konongo Kaya'

Source: Kwao Richard, Contributor

Celebrated and renowned Ghanaian Background Vocalist, Nana Ama has released the visuals for her talked-about single titled Konongo Kaya.

The singer who was recently honoured by the 3Music Awards for her massive contribution to the Ghana music industry is now pursuing her career as a solo artist.



According to Nana Ama, the term Konongo Kaya was used in the song to describe the situation where the rejected stone is what now the builder finds fortune in a love story as written by Obofour Raphael.



The song was produced by the popular sound engineer Roro.

The video was directed by Ampong Kwaku Kwakye (Kay) of Kornerstonez Production .



Watch Nana Ama - Konongo Kaya below:



