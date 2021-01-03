Return my award if it’s fake - Dr UN dares Sarkodie

Kwame Fordjour popularly known as Dr UN

Self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), Dr Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as ‘Dr. UN’ has dared renowned Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie born Michael Owusu Addo to return his award if he insists it is fake.

The daring Dr Kwame Fordjour who maintained that the awards scheme which saw top media personalities, people in academia and others being decorated with what he termed as a prestigious is credible.



Dr UN who was speaking on Angel Drive on Kumasi-based Angel Fm hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com condemned Sarkodie for criticizing his Global Blueprint Excellence Award.



“How can Sarkodie describe the award I gave him as fake? I gave Sarkodie and others genuine awards. I’m ready to help Sarkodie if he humbles himself,” Dr UN said.



Dr UN urged Sarkodie to bring back his award if he (Sarkodie) thinks the award is fake.

“He should return it if it is fake,” Dr UN challenged.



The awards scheme titled the Global Blueprint Excellence Award, held on August 28, at the Alisa Hotel, according to Dr UN, was to celebrate achievements of recipients in various fields.



Other celebrities who were also awarded include D-Black, Berla Mundi, Johnnie Hughes, Dr Okoe-Boye, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Nathaniel Attoh, SK Boafo, Chairman Wontumi and others.



Commenting on his recent arrest, Dr UN said “I’m focused and determined so I won’t allow the arrest to divert my attention and my dreams”.