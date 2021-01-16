Rev. Obofour and wife 'bless' fans with new 'lovey-dovey' video

Reverend Kwaku Agyei Antwi, popularly called Rev Obofour and his wife, Bofowaa have affirmed their love for each other in their latest video on social media.

The man of God and the lead pastor of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), was sighted driving his wife around town in one of their luxurious cars.



The couple who were captured blowing kisses to each other had Ali Gatie's song titled, “What If I Told You That I Love You” playing in the background.



The video which was sighted by GhanaWeb was posted on the verified Instagram page of his wife, Rev. Mrs Ciara Antwi on Friday, January 15, 2020.



She captioned the video: “Love is sweet Thank you love. Good night.”

The two are fond of entertaining their followers with photos and videos of them showing public affection. Despite facing public criticism, the couple continue to show their lavish lifestyle on social media at any given opportunity.



Bofowaa Ciara who has over 103,000 active followers on Instagram, constantly updates her fans with happenings in her family through her posts.



Below is the video posted by Bofowaa Ciara:



