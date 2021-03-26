Rev. Sonnie Badu plans to visit Ajagurajah church and this is why

General Overseer of the Rockhill Church Rev. Sonnie Badu has expressed interest in visiting Bishop Kwabena Asiamah’s Ajagurajah temple during his next trip to Ghana.

The renowned Ghanaian pastor who seemed enchanted by how the prophet was dishing out meals to his congregants said he also wants to have a feel of serving food to the church members.



This was after Rev. Badu who is currently based in United States, Atlanta, chanced upon a video of Bishop Kwabena Asiamah serving Banku with soup to his members.



Few hours after the post was shared on social media, Rev. Badu took to the comment section and wrote:



“When I come to Ghana I am gonna come help you serve. It’s beautiful."



His statement is yet to receive a reply from the ‘Chop bar pastor’



Several Ghanaians in recent times have lauded the Ajagurajah movement founder over his decision to always fete his members after fellowship.

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah who mostly shares videos of himself either eating from the same bowl with his members or distributing food has managed to win the heart of people who describe him as a humble being.



Read the post below











