Reverend Kusi Berko's daughter launches music career

Raayah

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Raayah, an upcoming musician has got the internet buzzing after she revealed that she is the daughter of the late Rev. Kusi Berko.

Raayah-born Rhoda Kusi made this disclosure during an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.



"I guess music runs through my veins as my father is the late Gospel musician Rev. Kusi Berko," she told Andy Dosty who was stunned by the revelation.



Recounting how she comes up with her lyrical compositions, Raayah indicated that she draws inspiration from the songs of her late father.



Quizzed on what genre of music she intends to pursue, the fast-rising artiste observed that though her father was a gospel musician, she intends to do gospel and inspirational songs as well.



"I want to inspire, uplift and encourage people in diverse ways. So I choose to be creative with my lyrics and style of singing. Yes, I will be doing some gospel songs, but I certainly will not limit myself to the gospel genre," Raayah told Andy Dosty.

The elegant young songstress has three singles to her credit. She first released 'Together' and followed it up with 'Fire' last year. Her latest track is dubbed, "Close to me".



Raayah is currently on a media tour to promote her latest single, "Close to me".



"Close to me" and her other songs are available for streaming on all audio outlets and YouTube.



Be among the first to watch the visuals of Raayah's "Close to me" in video below.



Background

Rhoda Kusi who goes by the stage name Raayah is a contemporary musician who does music in gospel and other genres.



She is the daughter of the legendary Gospel musician Rev. Kusi Berko who later rebranded to Rev. Kusi Brempong before his sudden demise in 2014.



Raayah is the only daughter and the last born of four children by her late father.



The late Rev Kusi Berko is known for hit songs including, "Edin Ben Ni", "Agya Mebo Wo Mmrane" , "Ofata" (Nyame Aguama) among others.



