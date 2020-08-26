Entertainment

Rex Omar blames NPP wing of the creative arts for party's failure

Rex Omar

President of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar has attributed the failure of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in fulfilling its promises to the creative arts industry on the party wing in the industry.

According to him, had they contributed to the manifesto draft of the party in 2016, the industry would not be disappointed with the ruling government.



The aftermath of the NPP manifesto launch has seen the party flooded with criticisms from various industries in the country, especially the creative arts.



On the authority of industry players, the ruling government has not fulfilled any of its promises made in their 2016 manifeto but deceieved the nation that it had when presenting their 2020 manifesto over the weekend.



Commenting on the development, Rex Omar described the manifesto launch as an insult to the industry and blamed his colleagues who are members of the NPP for their woes.

Speaking in an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive hosted by DJ Advicer, the musician said, “I blame the NPP creative arts people for what we’re facing now. Some of our people don’t know what we want but some of us also know what we want.”



He believes if the NPP wing of the creative arts industry had very good ideas and advised the government well on the needs of the industry, both parties would have been at a good place.



He furthered that the creative economy entails a lot and have always advocated that the government takes a critical look at them. But, “You can’t just select a few people and say you’re working for the good of the industry,” he chided the government.



He however said, “The creative wing of the NDC has ideas and we have aided the party draft a good manifesto that will help the industry. We didn’t impose it on the party but they embraced our ideas. Our manifesto is the people’s manifesto.

