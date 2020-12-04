Roasted corn business is my way of spreading God’s work - Seller reveals

A Ghanaian roasted corn seller, Patrick Sosu has disclosed why he started his roasted corn/plantain business.

According to Patrick AKA SP 1, God revealed the idea to him in a dream and told him to start such a business.



Speaking to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, he revealed that he began roasting plantain in 2009 and it has been his main source of income for himself and his family.



“It was a dream. I heard a voice saying I should pick up a pan and spread his word through this (roasting corn). Spreading the word is not all about preaching on buses with bibles. It is a calling,” Sp 1 said.



Patrick also added that he wanted to prove to Ghanaians that, once you’re ready to work, you’ll find a job.



“There are so many job opportunities, but most people tag women with certain jobs, but men can also do it. I was ridiculed at the beginning,” he added.

Patrick and his wife have been married for ten years with three daughters.



His wife is also in the same business. He is located at the spanner junction, right under the footbridge.



