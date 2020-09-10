Entertainment

Robbers shoot Kumawood actor ‘Scorpion’

Controversial Ghanaian actor Andrew Ntul Mensah

Controversial Ghanaian actor Andrew Ntul Mensah has been attacked by unidentified gunmen, Dailymailgh.com has learned.

‘Scorpion GH’ as he is popularly called was attacked in his rented apartment at Aburaso New Site near Kumasi at about 2:40 a.m on Thursday.



Officers from the Suntreso District Police Command rushed to the scene following a distress call and found Scorpion in a pool of blood in the said house.



The robbers had fled the scene when the police arrived, a resident told Dailymailgh.com.



Preliminary investigations, however, revealed that the perpetrators used a car jerk to expand portions of a burglar-proof and gained access to the main building and went straight to the victim’s door.



It was later gathered that the break-in caught the attention of another tenant who was attacked and robbed of his two phones.

Scorpion’s brother Emmanuel Ntul tells Dailymailgh.com that his brother was shot at the right thigh and left ribs by one of the gun-wielding men during a struggle.



“He was with his wife and children when the incident happened… So they forced the door open during a struggle and according to him, one of them was ordered to shoot at my brother”, said Ntul during a telephone interview from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where his brother is receiving treatment.



“They used a sharp projectile to hit him at his left ribs”, he said, adding that popular actors had visited the emergency unit of the hospital to wish him well.



Police have since retrieved the jerk, three empty shells of spent 9mm cartridges, and a nose mask as part of their investigations.

