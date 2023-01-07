Roselyn Ngissah named ‘Actress of the Decade’ at SDTA Awards

Roselyn Ngissah receiving her award

Source: Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy

It was a starry night at the 2nd Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA Awards) held in Accra at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

If one were sitting in the audience, a neck spasm would be impending with all the turning and trying to spot the celebrities. While chuckling at the host and comedian Hogan Gabriel, it was a night of glittering performances, tickling humour, and humble gratifications.



SDTA Awards, now in their 2nd year, has conferred on Roselyn Ngissah, the Actress of the Decade, the first award of its kind.



Roselyn Ngissah’s career is proving to be unstoppable. The Ghanaian-born Nigerian-raised actress, known as one of the live wires of Ghallywood and Nollywood respectively, was bestowed with this accolade at the award ceremony on stage by the brand ambassador of the awards organization; actor Prince David Osei, who was also honored as the Supreme African Actor of the Decade.



Roselyn shared a series of posts on her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt thank-you note. The actress felt honoured to be awarded The Supreme African Actress of the Decade at the SDTA Awards 2022.



The actress was chosen at the discretion of the jury.



The award for the Decade Film category is solely decided by the jury. It includes film stars & filmmakers, who stand out for consistently portraying supremacy in their work over the decade.

Roselyn Ngissah’s early life & education



Roselyn Ngissah, born on the 8th of February to Ghanaian parents, grew up in Lagos, Nigeria where she had her basic education. She relocated to Ghana, her place of origin, and attended Tema Senior High School.



She then proceeded to the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, She graduated at the University of Ghana, Legon with a second-class upper degree in Theatre Art in 2008.



Career



Roselyn Ngissah is an award-winning Ghanaian film star, who began her prolific acting career at a young age and earned her first film role in “Sicily”, in 2003. She started taking small roles in movies and eventually rose to fame for her breakthrough role as “Angie” in 4Play and 4Play Reloaded in 2010 and 2011 respectively with her powerful acting Skills.



Her several well-known and well-liked films includes;

‘’Sicily’’ (2003), “Princess Tyra” (2007), “Power of The Gods”, (2007), “Be My Wife” (2007) “sin of the soul “ (2009), ‘’4Play’’ (2010), ‘’Somewhere in Africa’’ (2011), “Just the Last Fun as Tish”(2011), ‘’Adams Apples’’ (TV film series, 2011-2012), ‘’Purple Rose’’ (2014), “Broken Mirror” (2014) ‘’I Do’’ (2015), ‘’The Sex Tape’’ (2015), ‘’The Table’’ (2015), “Separate Lives” (2015) “Housekeepers” (2016), ‘’Amakye and Dede’’ (2016), ‘’And They Lived Happily Never After’’ (2016), ‘’The Sex Tape Reloaded’’ (2017), ‘’Baabani’’ (2017), ‘’Seasons in A Vow’’ (2017), ‘’John and John’’ (2017), ‘’Adam the Eve’’ (2017), ‘’Celebrity Marriage’’ (2017), “Official Business” (2017) ‘’Side Chic Gang’’ (2018), ‘’Sunset at Noon’’ (2018), “Pauline’s Diary” (2018), “Away Bus” (2019), “40 Looks Good on You” (2019), “I think I like you” (2019), “Alove Vera” (2020) and many others!



As she rose to greater popularity, she did not forget about her early years. She has continued to actively participate to this day.



Over the course of her successful career, Roselyn has won multiple awards and has actually, been recognized for her talent.



Not only is she famous in her home country, Ghana, but she is also well-known in Africa.



She’s an actress who makes her roles in the movies she plays look real and quite recently, the Award-winning Ghanaian actress; Roselyn Ngissah has completely shaved off her hair for what is being described as a career-defining role in an upcoming movie titled “The Big Six.”



“Lady Roselyn is without a doubt one of the best talents in showbiz as she has shown her formidable acting skills consistently, throughout her career and that’s why we honored her as the Supreme African Actress of the Decade.

There’s just something about her acting style and look that really meshes with these characters! A part that we consider a natural fit for, as the Years have passed, her new portrayals are now more like real life translated into art & we consider her a film industry Treasure from Africa” - said, Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi - The Young Chairperson of Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards.



“She is incredibly talented and is one of Africa’s most well-known actresses. No matter what role She plays, she does it with Supremacy & ease. She definitely deserves this Honor and we’re glad we bestowed it on her," said Hon. Eric Michael Ogazi - The Young Vice Chairman of Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards.



After winning the 'Supreme African Actress Of The Decade' award, Roselyn gave an emotional speech at the award ceremony.



“A big thanks to the Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards Organizers for the Supreme African Actress of the Decade, Award & for deeming my cinematic journey to be a supreme one. Honoured to receive this award, It is always an honor to be recognized for my work. It reminds me how I owe it to everyone who have helped me to do better in my craft.



"And to my supporters, I really don’t know what I did to deserve your love, but please do know that your trust & love for me fueled me to be better. So thank you from the bottom of my heart.”



The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA AWARDS, Pronounced as STAR AWARDS for the initials) is the first prestigious and Global Awards Organization from Africa to celebrate and honour the supremacy and dynamism of both African and international creatives & talents in the creative or entertainment Industry, whose works have projected the Arts and Entertainment sector exceptionally.

SDTA AWARDS also has a SPECIAL RECOGNITION Category which spotlights on all aspects of life to celebrate and honour personalities from around the globe with long-standing service to the development of their respective fields and also to Humanity, for creative and innovative contributions.



SDTA AWARDS is presented in an Annual Awards show, hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy. SDTA Awards (Gala) provides a comprehensive, red-carpet Awards experience within a high-value networking and opportunity environment for industry professionals & Rookies.







